HomeNewsCowichan ValleyCowichan Valley search and rescue effort locates missing child
Cowichan Valley

Cowichan Valley search and rescue effort locates missing child

By Nicholas Arnold
Cowichan Search and Rescue were busy on Saturday night.

They were called out at around 7pm to help search for a missing nine year old boy. He was found later in the evening safe and sound.

They thanked the community and Ladysmith search and Reascue for their help in finding the boy.

The over four dozen volunteers who comprise Cowichan Search and Rescue have been doing training to keep their skills honed. They have been doing exercises on watercraft in rivers and Cowichan Bay over the last several weeks.

