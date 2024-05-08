The opening date of the new Quw’utsun Secondary School has been pushed back by four months.

The Cowichan Valley School Board has been told the original opening date of September 2024 will now be delayed until January 2025.

Labour shortages and supply chain issues have affected the completion date of the school.

The postponement will ensure the Indigenous Cultural and Language Centre and the Quw’utsun Youth Health Centre, being developed in collaboration with Cowichan Tribes and Island Health, will be completed.

School Board chair Cathy Schmidt says, “while it is disappointing that we will not be able to do that in September, we need to ensure everything is done in a way that honours the advocacy of our community over the decades and the work of our staff and students throughout this build.”