A finalized candidate list has been released for Cowichan Tribes’ upcoming election.

There are six candidates for Chief including the incumbant, Lydia Hwitsum and former Acting Chief Cindy Daniels.

There are also 31 candidates for the 12 council positions. Half of the current council are running to reclaim their seats.

This is the first Cowichan election under their new Custom Election Code, which was ratified in September. The change means the implementation of a four-year electoral term, as opposed to the previous two-year cycle.

Election Day is March 7th, but online voting opens on February 22nd.