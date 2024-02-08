North Cowichan Council has adopted the 2024-2028 Financial Plan Bylaw, with a projected tax increase this year of 5.18 per cent.

Mayor Rob Douglas says the plan maintains high service levels, contains significant investments in infrastructure, and support for dealing with issues related to homelessness and street disorder.

The capital expenditure program is focused on core municipal responsibilities.

There are investments in sewer and water projects, parks and playgrounds, upgrades to the Cowichan Aquatic Centre and Fuller Lake Arena, roads and bridges rehabilitation.

The budget also includes new automated garbage trucks, replacement of the Crofton Fire Hall, and completion of the new RCMP building.

Douglas says the 5.18 per cent increase in taxes is one of the lowest among similar sized municipalities in BC.

The mayor says balancing municipal needs with higher costs for services outside of council’s control, such as RCMP and Vancouver Island Regional Library, was a challenging task.

Property tax notices will be mailed in late May and taxes are due by July 2, 2024.

Links to the 2024 budget reports and council meeting videos can be found at connectnorthcowichan.ca/budget-2024.