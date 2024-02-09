Ladysmith council has selected a developer for its new city hall.

In a meeting this week council chose Catalyst Developments to lead the project, a not-for-profit group that operates affordable rental housing communities in BC.

According to a staff report Catalyst typically offers rents 10 to 40% below market rates.

“That’s the kind of market we are looking for,” said Mayor Aaron Stone. He added that the Holland Creek Area plan had 95 market-rate units with a 400 people waiting list.

“So the demand is there,” said Stone.

The development would house city hall, 95 rental units and 25,000 square feet of retail space.