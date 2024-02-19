Family Day is a wonderful opportunity to gather with those you love and celebrate what it means to be a family.

That is from Premier David Eby in his Family Day address.

He says that B.C. families are as diverse as the population itself, and that today is a time to reflect on the bonds of kinship and connection.

“Family Day is also a great time to get out in your community,” said Eby.

“This year, our government is again partnering with the BC Recreation and Parks Association and the BC Museums Association to offer free activities throughout the province.”

His statement also touched on efforts to support families with childcare fees, childcare spaces, school food programs, and protecting kids from online harm.

He closed by wishing everyone a happy Family Day.

For where you can read the statement, click here.