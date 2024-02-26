This weekend saw over 350 people take part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk and fundraiser in the Cowichan Valley.

Event Director Jennifer Lazenby says that it was a great night and the community showed up.

“It was just overwhelming seeing so many supportive faces in the room. It was just absolutely incredible.” said Lazenby

She adds that a few last-minute donations put them well above their initial goal of 60,000 dollars.

“Then to top it off, we got an in-person donation from the Kotson Forestry Services company of $10,000. It was just wonderful.”

As of right now, they have raised just over $70,000, but donations are still open until March 31st.

If you’re interested in donating you can visit the CNOY Duncan website.