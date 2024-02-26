Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley
Cowichan Valley

‘Incredible community support’: Coldest Night of the Year sees great turnout this year

By Eric Richards

This weekend saw over 350 people take part in the Coldest Night of the Year walk and fundraiser in the Cowichan Valley.

Event Director Jennifer Lazenby says that it was a great night and the community showed up.

“It was just overwhelming seeing so many supportive faces in the room. It was just absolutely incredible.” said Lazenby

She adds that a few last-minute donations put them well above their initial goal of 60,000 dollars.

“Then to top it off, we got an in-person donation from the Kotson Forestry Services company of $10,000. It was just wonderful.”

As of right now, they have raised just over $70,000, but donations are still open until March 31st.

If you’re interested in donating you can visit the CNOY Duncan website.

