Fire departments along with local governments are being called on to attend a summit that the province says will help prepare municipalities for the upcoming wildfire season.

According to the province, the summit was put together to build on recommendations from the premier’s expert task force on emergencies, the FireSmart Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit.

This year’s summit will be held in Prince George and minister of forests Bruce Ralston says the insight offered from all services after a devastating summer last year will help provide preventative measures this year.

“Communities bring critical knowledge, skills and relationships to the table, and we’re growing their role in wildfire preparedness,” he says. “The summit is a valuable opportunity for hundreds of leaders and first responders from across BC to delve into the insights gained from last year.”

The province says they’re already stepping up to the plate, before the summit, by strengthening community participation in FireSmart BC through improving accessibility, streamlining administrative requirements, and providing more long-term care certainty.

They add providing communities with an influx of cash to help mitigate risks and provide disaster relief from last year is also part of the plan.

“This year, FireSmart BC is offering a one-time recovery uplift of as much as $100,000 for affected communities, in addition to wildfire mitigation funding,” the province says in a media release.

With over 2,200 wildfires in BC, and close to three million hectares burned and fire information officer Jade Richardson of the Coastal Wildfire Service says so far the shortage of rain, and snowpack could mean an eventful season.

“What is important for us in terms of the ability of fires to spread is we do need widespread, and continuous spring rain,” she says. “So, the rainfall in June, especially on the coast is key.

“Some alpine fuel that are snow free earlier than traditionally could also be exposed to lightning strikes.”

She says with all these concerns in the region the importance of this summit is ever more critical, but everyone needs to put their best foot forward and that includes homeowners, campers, and everyone in general.

“Training of our new and returning staff is underway,” she says. “But property maintenance for homeowners in the spring is one of the best ways to ensure wildfire risk is mitigated.