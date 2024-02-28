The Canadian government says it will be investing nearly $320,000 in B.C. fisheries and clean aquaculture technology projects.

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Diane Lebouthillier announced over $3.5 million in funding for 18 initiatives in Canada, including five in B.C.

The funding is for small to medium-sized businesses and supports efforts to adopt and incorporate clean technologies into their operations.

The five B.C. businesses will receive the following:

TXIT Shellfish Corporation will get $37,000 to replace diesel generators with solar panels to reduce energy consumption

Below Sea Level Company will get $30,000 to replace a diesel generator with solar panels

P&S Fisheries will get $95,000 to install a sonar system to prevent trawler contact with the sea floor and improve fuel consumption

46 South Fishing Company will get $64,000 to reduce energy consumption through new solar panels and batteries

Haida Wild Limited Partnership will get $93,000 to improve a walk-in refrigerator unit and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and food waste

“With today’s announcement, our government is giving our aquaculture producers, harvesters, and processors, as well as commercial fishers the tools they need to implement more environmentally efficient practices and invest in cutting-edge techniques and technologies,” said Lebouthillier.