Starting tomorrow BC Transit will start transitioning to a new online customer alert system which they say will disable old user accounts currently in use.

In a media release, they say the new platform will provide users with the most up-to-date information on service impacts on the transit system across the province.

They say once users have set up their new account riders will have the ability to receive route-specific notifications to help everyone know if their bus is on time, delayed or canceled.

They add the move will provide a more stable platform for BC Transit and even more reliability for consumers.

Those using the old app will have their current account deactivated tomorrow and will be expected to download the new app to get up-to-date information.