Residents and visitors to the Cowichan Valley will get to participate in the annual Easter Scavenger Hunt during the Easter long weekend.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre says they will be hosting the event back by popular demand with events for every member of the family and has been welcomed by families from across the region for the past decade.

“This event was so popular that we had to expand and celebrate it for the entire three days of the long weekend,” says BC Forest Centre Discovery Centre manager Chris Gale. “We are excited to see our regular members and the families making many of our events their family tradition.”

In a media release, the centre says the event is scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will host a wide array of activities including unlimited train rides, goodie bags and an educational experience.

The event will be free for kids two and under but will have an admission of $8 for children from 3 to 12 years of age, and $12 for adults and $10 for seniors.

The centre also hosts events for 2024 will be hosted on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Canada Day, Truck Shows, Labour Day, Halloween and Christmas.

For more information on events in the area visit their website.