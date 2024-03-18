If you’re an avid user of the Cowichan Sportsplex, you’ll soon have a new fieldhouse to use while working out or playing a ball game.

The project was announced in 2019 with just over $1,000,000 in funding from the provincial government.

Other funding was provided through the Chesterfield Sports Society, the CVRD, the BC Sumemr Games Legacy Fund and the $80,000 in individual donations.

According to North Cowichan, construction is underway, and the new fieldhouse is slated to open this summer.

Sportsplex Executive Director, Chris Jaycox says the new field house will help them host larger tournaments.

“The Cowichan Sportsplex provides key athletic amenities to our community. This new field house will not only enhance our sports facilities but also bring our community together in new and exciting ways,” said North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas.