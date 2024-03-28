Workshops are being held next month at Vancouver Island University to help those interested in trade or tech industries.

VIU says several programs will be on display at their Nanaimo campus to run demonstrations and answer questions for future students on their chosen career path.

Dean of the faculty of trades and applied-technology Glynis Steen says providing a hands-on approach to future students offers more insight and is a powerful recruitment tool.

“What’s exciting about this event is the opportunity to try an aspect of each of our trades,” she says. “Experiencing something is much more powerful than just reading about it.”

The trades and tech showcase are scheduled to start on Saturday, Apr. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include demonstrations from culinary arts, esthetics, carpentry, horticulture, heavy equipment operator, and mechanical trades programs.

The event is held in partnership with the Canadian Home Builders Association.