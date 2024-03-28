One of Canada’s most well-known artists is now the Elder in Residence for the BC Arts Council.

Roy Henry Vickers, who has Tsimshian, Haida and Heiltsuk heritage, has been named to the new role in what the province says is a “significant step forward toward learning and promoting Indigenous knowledge within the arts community.”

Vickers, whose art hangs on walls around the world, will help guide the council’s activities and also provide mentoring opportunities for Indigenous artists.

Provincial arts and culture minister Lana Popham says the appointment shows the government’s commitment to reconciliation.

Vickers says he’s looking forward to sharing his perspectives and stories and supporting artists around the province.