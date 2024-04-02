The new Seniors’ Advocate for British Columbia is praising the work of family caregivers.

Today (April 2) is National Caregiver Day and Dan Levitt says it’s an opportunity to recognize the role of family caregivers in supporting the health and well-being of seniors.

The population of seniors in BC is growing, people are living longer, and more family members are becoming caregivers to help elderly relatives live happy, healthy lives.

The seniors advocate says because these caregivers are generally working full-time and caring for their own families, the added responsibility puts their mental and physical health at risk.

The advocate’s office says one support that is often overlooked is the caregiver tax credit that can be used to create additional tax savings for Canadians supporting infirm or dependent loved ones at home.

Levitt says the “expansion of the eligibility criteria for this tax credit would go a long way to support caregivers and ensure all their contributions – emotional, physical and financial – are better recognized.”

Levitt says the ‘labour of love’ they provide is generally unseen and unpaid, and often undertaken by women who care for other women.

He says the contribution of caregivers should be noticed and receive the recognition it deserves.