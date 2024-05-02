Cowichan Tribes celebrated the grand opening of a new learning facility for youth, ages 12-17, participating in the Quw’utsun Hu-yi’xwule’ Skwoulew’t-tw’ (QHS) Middle School and adults from the Yuthuy’thut Adult Training (YTT) program.

“Education is a top priority for Cowichan Tribes. We are moving forward with returning full jurisdiction over education to our nation,” said Chief Cindy Daniels.

The facility is made up of 6 modular units joined together to form a single building and will house 3 classrooms, a student kitchen, eating space and staff offices.

The facility entrance features a totem pole of a killer whale and thunderbird carved by students over the course of a year. Kevin Paige, an outreach worker with the Hiiye’yu Lelum House of Friendship worked with students from QHS and YTT to make the pole.

“I raise my hands to the students and staff for their enthusiasm and eagerness to learn all the steps and skills involved in a project of this size,” said Paige.

Executive Director of the facility Roxanne Harris says that the old building had outlived its lifespan, and the new one is designed to grow as enrollment in the programs increases and has space for a second floor.