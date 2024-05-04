A group of protestors at Vancouver Island University has been asked to leave the property or face a trespass order if they continue their encampment.

In a letter from the university, security facilities services manager Mark Egan says while VIU supports the right of people to voice their opinion VIU has not consented to what the group [Palestine solidary] has done.

“It has come to our attention that you have erected tents and structures and are camping on VIU property,” Egan says in the letter. “VIU has not consented to this use, or activity, and expressly prohibits any camping overnight stays on its premises.

“Such activities create significant health and safety risks for members of our community.”

Egan also indicated in the letter that if the encampments persist, students may not receive their diplomas, as well as other repercussions outlined in the BC Trespass Act.

“VIU has the right to request a peace officer pursue all enforcement measures authorized by the Trespass Act, up to and including arrest and/or removal of personal property from the premises,” he says. “In addition, students may face suspension, expulsion, and if applicable, be prohibited from graduation and convocation activities.”

Egan says in the letter universities are places where there should be the free and unencumbered exchange of ideas and opinions, if they are kept within the scope of the law.

So far both the university and protest group [Palestine solidary] haven’t responded to Vista Radio’s request for comment.