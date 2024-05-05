Protestors at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island University campus say they’re calling on administration to uphold their commitment to open communication and compassion.

The encampment started in the beginning of May. A social media post by the group [Palestine Solidarity] claims that a letter protestors received from the university late last week shows a lack of respect for student rights.

The group says they’ve followed a peaceful code of conduct and reject the university’s attempt to invoke the BC Trespass Act.

“We, the students, unequivocally reject any suggestion that our protest violates VIU’s code of conduct or the BC Trespass Act,” they said in a social media post. “We reject their recent actions, including restricting our access to washroom facilities and attempting to manufacture a health and mental health crisis.”

They claim students are just exercising their rights.

“The university’s actions are contrary to their professed values of openness, compassion, as well as truth and reconciliation and a disgrace to the academia and humanity,” they said.

The group would not grant personal interviews to Vista Radio but granted a request to use information from their social media.

VIU still has not responded to requests for an interview, but in an email did mention the erecting of tents and other structures on university property is strictly prohibited and will be met with penalties.