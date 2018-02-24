The B.C. Wounded Warrior Run is well underway.

A team of 7 dedicated runners are relay-running the length of Vancouver Island.

They’ve been at it since last weekend and are scheduled to make a stop at the Legions in Ladysmith, Chemainus and Shawnigan Lake today (Sat).

They’ll be in Duncan at the volunteer fire department around 3 o’clock.

Jacqueline Zweng, the Director for the Wounded Warrior Run BC is travelling with the group…..

Zweng says there are a couple of programs the Wounded Warrior organization runs on the Island.

They include the COPE program, short for Couples Overcoming PTSD Everyday and a Trauma Resiliency program.

The 2018 edition of the B.C. Wounded Warrior run ends in Victoria on Sunday.