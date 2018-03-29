Ladysmith R.C.M.P. wants to speak with a man who reportedly pulled down his pants and flashed three children in a park.

The man was wearing black pants and a black leather coat near a townhouse complex on Malone Road.

He’s described as a white man in his early twenties, with dark hair, he had two drumsticks and was ‘air-drumming.’

A woman, who was driving on Malone Road, reported the incident to police, however, after patrolling the area, R.C.M.P. didn’t see anyone fitting that description.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Crime-stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Ladysmith detachment at 250-245-2215 quoting file number 2018-1110.