Pilot complained of problems on deadly flight, black box to be sent overseas

The pilot of a crash that killed 18 Canadians had complained about problems with the plane.

Ethiopian Airlines officials say the pilot had radioed back about flight control problems before the plane went down killing all 157 people. The black box from the plane was recovered and is being sent overseas to be examined.

Opposition MPs to push for more testimony from Jody Wilson-Raybould

Opposition politicians are trying to get Jody Wilson-Raybould back for another testimony.

The group of NDP and Tory MPs on the justice committee reviewing the SNC-Lavalin matter want to hear more from the former Justice Minister. But, the call for Wilson-Raybould to return has already been blocked by the majority of Liberals in the committee.

School children could be trapped after Nigerian building collapses

Rescue workers are trying to save the lives of several children trapped in a building collapse.

The building, which had a school inside, collapsed earlier today in Nigeria. There’s no word on how many people are trapped at this point.