The days of the Island Savings Centre are history and a historic name is back.

The arena donning the big stick on the outside will be known again as the Cowichan Community Centre, the name of the facility for 30 years before the credit union purchased naming rights for one million dollars a decade ago.

The contract between the Cowichan Valley Regional District and Island Savings meant one hundred thousand dollars annually for the facility and through that funding, capital investments included facility upgrades, a new parking lot, a new sound system, a new Zamboni.

The contract between Island Savings and the CVRD expired back in early October.

Duncan Councillor, Tom Duncan says the Island Savings signage will be replaced with Cowichan Community Centre signage soon.