With Cowichan Tribes is expecting a provincial licence to sell cannabis this month, the City of Duncan has eleven licencing applications in the queue.

Chief Administrative Officer with the City of Duncan Peter de Verteuil said it will be May before any Temporary Use Permit applications will be considered.

“We have a few more steps before council will be able to consider the Temporary Use Permit applications, which is the approach that we have taken in having council consider what sites would be appropriate and the time frame,” said de Verteuil. “With the upcoming amendments to the OCP, the Temporary Use Permits would be able to be issued for up to three years, depending on council discretion.”

de Verteuil said, if adopted, the OCP amendment bylaw would change the length a temporary use permit is good for from two to three years.

“Whether we should change from two years to three years,” said de Verteuil. “It’s up to two years and then changing it to be up to three years, which aligns it with the Local Government Act.”

If a particular use or location becomes a problem council has the ability to seek feedback from the public as to whether there should be any changes to a Temporary Use Permit.

The public hearing is set for May 6 at 5:30 pm at City Hall.