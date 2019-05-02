The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has found a North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officer did not use excessive force when he arrested a youth back in February.

The boy, along with two others, was arrested when police acted on a report of youth slashing tires on Sherman Road in the early morning hours of February 2nd.

The boy spent a couple of hours in police cells before he was picked up by his parents who took him to the hospital after he complained about pain in his arm.

He had a broken elbow and two fractures to his right arm.

The Mountie involved in the incident claimed the boy was told he was under arrest for mischief and to get to the ground, but when the boy attempted to walk away, the officer reported he took the suspect to the ground.

The boy resisted arrest by refusing to give officers his arm and that’s when police forcibly moved the boys’ arm to his back.

The Independent Investigation concluded the use of force was justified in this case and the officer has been cleared.