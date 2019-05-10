Tipping fees have increased throughout recycling facilities in the Cowichan Valley Regional District, including rubble fees that are going from $25 to $75 dollars per tonne.

There are two classes of rubble, category one includes asphalt, brick, concrete, and paving stones; the second category usually contains much more in the way of contaminants and includes things like toilets and porcelain sinks.

Ilse Sarady, an Environmental Technologist with the CVRD said category two rubble needs to be closely monitored.

“Unfortunately, there’s often contaminants in that (category 2), so you have to pay closer attention to it,” said Sarady. “So, it’s toilets, porcelain sinks, so we’re trying to get everyone to remove metal, wood, and foam from that.”

The tipping fees for mattresses has increased from $10 to $13 dollars a tonne, however, if the mattresses are contaminated or soiled, the fee goes up to $140 dollars a tonne.

Many residents put their organic waste at the curbside, but for those who don’t, Sarady said other options are available.

“You can bring up to 18 litres, if you bring a pale, you can bring that into a recycling centre for free,” said Sarady. “A lot of people have curbside organics pickup, but for those who don’t, this is an option.”

The tipping fees for organic waste have increased from $90 to $112 dollars a tonne, but residential quantities of up to 18 litres or five gallons remain free.

The same fees are in place to non-commercial organic waste.

