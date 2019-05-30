The goal of whale watching companies is to take their customers to the iconic killer whales, but something very rare happened off the coast of Nanaimo.

Onlookers had the chance to witness the presence of a very rare pale-grey transient killer whale calf in Dodds Narrows.

The orca calf, named T46B1B has reportedly been spotted in the Nanaimo before.

Transients eat other mammals and are stable in coastal waters, unlike their resident cousins, who have a steady diet of salmon.

For more information on Vancouver Island Whale Watch, click here.