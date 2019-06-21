Longevity John, the Artistic Director and creator of the event says it's the 8th year for the Festival that puts Duncan on the map. (Cover of the program, used with permission)

Beginning next Friday, downtown Duncan will be alive with music for the next 39 days.

It’s the 8th year for the 39 Days of July Festival.

Longevity John, the Artistic Director and creator of the event says there will be at least 8 hours of music every day.

The Festival features every kind of musical genre performed by local acts as well as bands from Australia, Scotland, Ireland, and Europe.

The performances, that start next Friday will take place in the Duncan City Square, Charles Hoey Park, and the Duncan Showroom.

Most of the events are free, but a collection bucket is passed around to help offset the costs of the event.

The annual Grande Parade for the Festival will take place July 13th, July 7th is Children’s Day, food vendors will be on hand throughout the 39 day period, a children’s play area will be set up, there will be a potable water station and a night patrol so everyone can stay safe.