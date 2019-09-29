How optimistic are you? Photo by Jake Young on Unsplash

Are you a glass half full or glass half empty person?

The results from the Global Optimism Outlook Survey have been released and 62 percent of Canadians surveyed see themselves as optimists.

The global average is 56 percent.

It seems that the older we get, the more likely we are to identify as optimists, as 65 percent of respondents 40 or older saw themselves as optimistic, compared to a rate of 56 percent from people ranging from 18 to 39.

Six things making the world better, according to the survey are better resource usage, better communication and collaboration, alternative energy use, robots and AI, electric vehicles, and fast and reliable connectivity.