There are now 2,428 cases of COVID19 in BC with the 21 cases announced earlier today.

Unfortunately, there is another death in our province, bringing the death toll to 141.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total is still at 126.

Forty-nine people are hospitalized, eleven are in intensive care, and 1,932 people have fully recovered from Coronavirus, a recovery rate of 79.5 percent.

There are 15 active outbreaks in long-term and assisted living care facilities and five in acute care facilities.

There are 326 patients who are affected, along with 199 staff members.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said businesses can start re-opening Tuesday, but they need to have a COVID19 safety plan in place.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,184 (+20 from Friday)

Vancouver Coastal Health – 878 (same as Friday)

Interior Health – 181 (same as Friday)

Island Health – 126 (same as Friday)

Northern Health – 59 (+1 from Friday)