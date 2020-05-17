As business owners wait with bated breath to reopen, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said they need a COVID19 safety plan before they can resume operations.

Phase Two goes into effect Tuesday and that includes the reopening of some businesses throughout the province, but they need to make sure they have a COVID19 safety plan.

The plan will ensure everyone throughout the various businesses knows what the safety expectations are.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry said that plan is a requirement before businesses will be allowed to open again.

“One of the things that we are requiring is that you do have a COVID19 safety plan and that it’s available for inspectors from either public health or from WorkSafe BC and that it’s also available for your employees and for your customers so that you know and everybody knows what we are doing to keep ourselves safe in your environment and we’re here to support you on that,” said Dr. Henry.

Dr. Henry said the Worksafe BC Prevention Information Line is the first step to getting your business up and running again. That number is 1-888-621-7233.

“That’s the place to do to get the detailed information about your business and your circumstance and WorkSafe BC can help you work through those issues,” said Dr. Henry.

“Each health authority around BC also has environmental health officers (EHO) who can guide you along the way, particularly for those areas where EHO’s are involved in licensing and inspecting on a regular basis,” said Dr. Henry.

Dr. Henry said it’s not going to be possible for every business to reopen, for example, the layout of some restaurants won’t allow for the required physical distancing measures.

She added that it is a requirement for the Province to restrict the gatherings of people in closed spaces and offering tables and chairs for customers outdoors may be an option for some businesses.