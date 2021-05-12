The City of Duncan has announced three grant programs that look to assist businesses and property owners to maintain and improve their properties.

“These programs have come from ongoing conversations with business owners and operators and the Downtown Duncan Business Improvement Area throughout the pandemic,” Says Duncan Mayor, Michelle Staples. “They are examples of some of the tools the City is implementing to support the changing needs expressed by our business community.”

The Enhanced Security Initiative Program (ESIP) is aimed at encouraging commercial property owners to look to increase their role in public safety. This would be through implementing measures that would improve the quality of protection and security of their property and those surrounding it.

The city will reimburse 50-percent of any approved safety or security project up to $1,000.

The City-Wide Facade Improvement Program (FIP) is focused on encouraging businesses to upgrade their storefront.

The city says the objective is to significantly improve the appearance of the streetscapes while creating an enjoyable walking environment.

They’ve set aside $10,000 for FIP for 2021, they’ll be reimbursing up to 50-percent of an eligible improvement up to $1,000 per project, per year. With the limited funding allocated for this grant, they’ll be assessing applicants on a first-come-first-served basis

The Graffiti Removal Program (GRP) is aimed at assisting Duncan residents and businesses whose property has been tagged with graffiti.

This program uses a voucher system, not a direct cash imbursement. The recipient is eligible for a voucher for one free can of paint and a brush, or other products of up to $60. The vouchers can be redeemed at participating paint retailers in Duncan.

The city says statistics show repeated graffiti tagging percentage, if the tag is covered within 24 to 48 hours, is close to zero.

For more information you can visit these grant-specific pages on the city’s website: ESIP – FIP – GRP