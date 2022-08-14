- Advertisement -

The United States Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are monitoring resident killer whales to keep them away from an oil leak.

Coast Guard says a 49-foot fishing boat sunk on Saturday, taking down 2,600 gallons (about 9,842 litres) of diesel and oil. The result is an oil leak off San Juan Island.

The boat’s crew was rescued by a “good Samaritan”, according to the Coast Guard.

Southern resident killer whales are being monitored and appear to be heading west, however, they say they may use approved deterrents to keep the orcas from getting too close.

They say they found the ship using side-scan radar. The US Coast Guard says a dive team is on-site to determine the best way to remove the boat and contaminants from the water.

#HappeningNow #USCG, NOAA, and other partner agencies are responding to a pollution incident west of Sunset Point, Sand Juan Island. A 49-foot fishing vessel sank w/ an estimated 2600 gal diesel/oil onboard. All crew were rescued by good Samaritan. Follow for updates. pic.twitter.com/GhbkarvloN — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) August 14, 2022