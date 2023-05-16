The body of a missing man has been found in an area west of Lake Cowichan.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP were notified after a body was found on Sunday in a forested area.

The person was identified as 42-year-old Joseph Alexander Smith, who was reported missing on May 9, and was last seen in Duncan on May 2.

Corporal Alex Bérubé of the RCMP says specialized units are assisting with the investigation, including the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Police Service Dogs.