The province says work is on track for Highway 4 to reopen for limited travel at Cameron Bluffs this weekend.

They say crews have cleared the affected section of highway of fallen trees and debris from the wildfire and are in the process of installing temporary safety measures. Those include a temporary concrete barrier wall in the eastbound lane, and protective mesh curtains suspended by cranes.

Around 124 metres of roadside barrier has been placed on the Cameron Lake side of the highway, the materials are onsite to build the barrier and the three segments of mesh curtain are ready to go, according to the province.

They add around 50 people are working on the site and 32 pieces of equipment are there including four cranes and two excavators.

Opening could be seen on either June 24 or 25 to single-lane alternating traffic. The highway connecting Port Alberni and Nanaimo has been closed since June 6.