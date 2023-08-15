This week’s heat wave produced a couple of new temperature records on Monday.

Meteorologist Gregg Walters with Environment and Climate Change Canada says new records were set in two place on Vancouver Island.

The City of Port Alberni reached 37.5 degrees on Monday, topping the previous high of 36.7 degrees that was sent back in 1933.

The Malahat area reached 33.2 degrees, beating the previous record of 31.3 degrees set in 2004.

Walters says Monday was a “very warm day for this time of year on Vancouver Island,” and a number of communities were close to setting new record highs.

- Advertisement -

The heatwave will continue today and tomorrow, and then temperatures will begin to fall on Thursday and Friday. with the possibility of some light showers on the weekend.

Walters says the forecast does not call for any appreciable amount of rain until possibly in late August and the region is below normal for precipitation.