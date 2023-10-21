You can expect to see scaffolding shrouding Duncan City Hall next spring, as a new roof is on the way. The decision was formally made in a council meeting on Monday.

After two separate bidding processes, they were able to find a contractor to take on the job. The new roof will be transitioning the current slate elements of the roof to a a faux-slate composite.

In a report submitted to council, City of Duncan Manager of Building and Bylaw Rachel Hastings wrote the roof has faced persistent issues.

“The existing slate roof at has faced persistent issues, including leaks and multiple failures that resulted in slate tiles sliding off the roof onto the lower-level roofs and sidewalk below,” wrote Hastings. “The decision to transition from the existing slate tiles to faux slate tiles was primarily motivated by concerns for future seismic stability of City Hall, the inability to inspect the roof due to City Hall’s design, and the history of fallen slate tiles.”

In the meeting the idea was brought up to perform other upgrades, seismic or otherwise, while the scaffolding is up for this project to help minimize costs. Councillor Tom Duncan also suggested the idea of taking the opportunity to install wiring that allows the possibility for solar panels on the flatter part of the roof. No decision was made on either front.

The project is budgeted just over $675,000. It’ll be funded partially through their gas tax reserve, and the rest going to be figured out in the 2024 budget process. Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2024.