Earthquakes Canada says there is no risk of a tsunami after an earthquake late Monday night.

The quake happened at around 10:58 off the northern tip of Vancouver Island, about 190 km west of Port Hardy.

Earthquakes Canada says it measured a magnitude 3.9 at a depth of 10 km. They add it was not felt in the town.

The quake comes a little over one week after a magnitude 4.9 was recorded 203 km away from Port Hardy and it is the fifth earthquake recorded in the area since mid-September.