Something to be aware of this Halloween.

RCMP in Richmond say they investigated an incident of a child accidentally eating an edible cannabis product that was in amongst their trick-or-treat candy last year. That child was treated at a local hospital and released.

“Fortunately, the child did not sustain any permanent injuries, but clearly this was a frightening incident for the family,” says Inspector Michael Cohee, Officer-in-Charge of Investigative Services and Community Engagement. “While there was only one reported incident last year, we are issuing this reminder to prevent any other family and child from experiencing this.”

Corporal Dennis Hwang of Richmond RCMP says while there are strict regulations around packaging and labelling, the edible in this case did not conform to these.

“Checking kids’ candy at Halloween is nothing out of the ordinary, but this is an added dimension that the community needs to be aware of,” says Corporal Dennis Hwang, Richmond RCMP Communications Officer. “While you are checking, be mindful to look for the wording THC or Cannabis. We would also suggest having a conversation and educating your child on this issue if you feel the subject is age-appropriate.”