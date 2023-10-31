Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan ValleyFeatured

Crofton Fire Hall project back on track after pause to check soil contamination

By Nicholas Arnold
North Cowichan firefighting gear - Photo by Nicholas Arnold; Vista Radio staff

After an initial delay, the new Crofton Fire Hall is back on track to be completed by fall of next year.

That from North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas, who provided an update on the project on social media.

He says that the construction manager has remobilized the site after a pause to assess soil contamination.

North Cowichan contracted a company to do an Environmental Site Assessment following concerns raised by the Ministry of Environment about contamination in the soil around the old fire hall structure.

Douglas says the detailed analysis from the assessments confirmed that the soils and site were contaminant-free, thus allowing work to continue.

