The spooky season is over and the numbers have been tabulated from the Big Shop of Horrors’ 2023 season.

They announced on Sunday morning, that their event raised $33,300 for charity.

It’s the second year the event has been held at the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds, and the second year their event has hit the $30,000 mark.

Organizer Daphne Swift tells Vista Radio that $20,000 will go to The Full Cupboard, who disperse funds amongst local food banks across the Cowichan Valley and Victoria.

She says the rest will be split between the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley, with some also covering costs to the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds and St. John’s Ambulance, who play a big role in the event.

In a social media post, the scare company says they’re always looking to grow their team and directs folks to their website to register to be a part of the festivities.

“We could not have done it without our amazing volunteers and our supportive partners,” reads the post. “But most of all – we could not have done it without you who showed you care by getting a scare. See you next year!”