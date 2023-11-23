With the number of international students in BC returning to pre-pandemic levels, Stats Canada released a report today about where they are coming from and what they are doing when they’re not in class.

The report found at least 25% of all post-secondary international students are not attending a publicly-funded institution. Some are attending private universities, which don’t have data available. Others are working while in the country on study permits.

Most international students come from India and China. Indian students made up 35% of enrolled students, but nearly half of all permit-holders who aren’t attending classes.

The data also shows nearly half of students granted study permits who didn’t study, left Canada.

Stats Canada cautioned the latest figures are from 2019, and may not represent the post-pandemic situation.