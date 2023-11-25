Cowichan Tribes’ new child and family law has passed.

Over 400 tribes members voted, with 86 per cent in favour of the new legislation. Cowichan Tribes’ says will allow them to take back jurisdiction over their children and families. The results will be certified by a ratification officer and then will be gradually implemented over a two-year period.

In a social media statement, they say this is an historic moment for their community.

“Huy tseep q’u to everyone who took the time to vote, contribute to the development of the Law, and learn about our Law. We are grateful for everyone’s contributions to the process,” reads the statement.

This has been part of a decades long process, as Cowichan Tribes held several community engagement sessions in the 2010s in which members expressed their wishes for culturally relevant child and family services. The Nation provided notice to the federal and provincial governments of our intent to exercise jurisdiction over children and family services under Bill C-92 in late 2020, which began the formal process.

The new law will eventually govern Cowichan Tribes’ members across the country, but will start by applying to those on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. In their informational documents, they say that the priority will be keeping to nine core cultural principles with a priority on keeping families together.

“We will continue to prioritize the return of Cowichan smun’eem (children) to their families and keep citizens updated about our progress to implement our Law,” their materials read. “Since October 2021 our Child and Family Services agency has supported the return of over 35 smun’eem to their families.”

This is the second time in the last few months that a vote has been called by Tribes, as they continue to customize their legal system. The last was for their custom election code in September.