BC Hydro crews continue working to restore power to approximately 2,260 homes and businesses in Chemainus.

An accident on the Trans Canada Highway between River Road and Panorama Ridge Road knocked out electricity and closed the highway overnight as crews repaired the damaged lines.

BC Hydro reports the outage affected customers as far north as Dogwood Drive and Highway-1 in Ladysmith

DriveBC reports the highway’s southbound lanes were fully reopened and one northbound lane back in use by 4 am this morning.