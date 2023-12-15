A new limited-edition beer will help protect Canada’s most endangered mammal, the Vancouver Island Marmot.

Vancouver Island Brewing Company has created the Wild Marmot Dunkel, a Munich-style dark lager with bready notes and not too much sweetness. Like the marmots it’s named after, it can only be found in a few places on the Island, including Ted’s Bar and Grill on Mount Washington.

Vancouver Island Brewing Company’s Victoria taproom will serve the limited run beer. It will also be available at Victoria Royals home games at the Save-On Foods Memorial Centre.

Proceeds from every pint will go to the Marmot Recovery Foundation, which has helped restore the endangered population from 30 a few decades ago to nearly 300 today.

The beer will only be available until mid-January.