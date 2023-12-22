The Cowichan Community Centre will again be used as an extreme weather shelter.

With the overnight temperature expected to be around zero Celsius, the Heritage Hall on the second floor of the centre will be opened as a warming centre tonight.

The Heritage Hall will be used as needed until the end of March to supplement other overnight shelters available to unhoused people.

The emergency warming centre will be activated when temperatures fall to 2 degrees Celsius or below, as well as during adverse weather conditions such as wind, rain, or snow.