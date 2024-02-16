The Family Day holiday weekend is about to be underway in the Cowichan Valley and surrounding area. There will be lots to see and do, here’s a list of some of the things you and the family could get up to if you’re interested.

Duncan/North Cowichan

The Cowichan Aquatic Centre is hosting activities and free swims. Swim sessions are from 10 am-noon and 1 pm-3 pm on Monday.

There’s lots of opportunities to go for a skate across the valley. Free skates will be at Fuller Lake arena from 10 am-noon and 1 pm-3 pm, and at the Cowichan Community Centre from noon-1 pm and 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

The Cowichan Community Centre will also have activities planned in the multi-purpose hall including face painting, floor hockey, and pizza.

Kerry Park Arena

Kerry Park Arena will be hosting a free skate on the holiday Monday from 1 pm-2:15 pm, and a free curling session from 10 am-11:30 am.

Town of Ladysmith

Ladysmith will be hosting a couple of swim sessions at the Frank Jameson Community Centre. They’ll also be hosting planned activities in the gym at the site from noon until 3 pm.

Cowichan Valley Museum

The Museum is hosting a treasure hunt from 11 am-4 pm Saturday through Monday. To participate, you turn up to the museum and find artifacts throughout the building.

“As you explore the museum as a family, check off each artifact you find,” says the museum website. “While you’re at it, learn about the fascinating history of the Cowichan Valley. There are hundreds of interesting treasures to see in the museum.”

Malahat Skywalk

The attraction near the Malahat summit is offering 50 per cent off admission throughout the entire Family Day weekend.

In a media release, new General Manager of the Skywalk says, “There’s no better place to connect, have fun in the outdoors, and take in some of the best scenery in the world. We have also created a special lineup of activities that everyone will enjoy.”

They’re bringing in Softy’s ice cream, hosting live music and firing up the barbeque during the weekend.

Royal BC Museum

In the province’s capital, the Royal BC Museum will be open for admission by donation and will be handing out a Family Day activity guide. They’ll also allow kids, youth, students, and seniors free admission to see an IMAX documentary film.