The missing 19 year old who had been missing since Valentine’s Day has been located, safe and sound.

The news Saturday night from the ‘Find Owen Weld’ Facebook page. The page blew up overnight, generating over 2,500 followers since Friday when the search began.

The page helped coordinate a search effort over the weekend based out of Laketown Ranch. Over 90 community volunteers turned up to help in searching Lake Cowichan and the surrounding areas, along with Cowichan Search and Rescue and Lake Cowichan RCMP.

A comment from the admin of the page says, “For now, I can say that there was a car accident. He is OK, with his parents, and receiving medical attention to be sure he is fine. Details remain unclear.”

On the file, Lake Cowichan RCMP put out a brief statement saying, “The 19-year-old man who was reported missing on February 16, 2024 has been located and is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the public and the media for their assistance.”

More details to come as they’re made available.