This spring, the BC government is spraying insecticide to combat Spongy Moths, an invasive species that damages farms, forests, and orchards.

Approximately 126 hectares of land are set to be sprayed in Cowichan Bay and Salt Spring Island starting in late April and will run until mid-June.

The insecticide is applied by aircraft and will consist of three flights spaced seven days apart.

Spongy Moths, known as Lymantria, were unintentionally brought to BC from eastern North America.

More information on the program can be found on the Government of B.C. site.