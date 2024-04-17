A business plan for a new BC Cancer Centre at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital has been approved by the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the state-of-the-art cancer facility will benefit patients in Nanaimo and the surrounding region through the latest medical technology.



The facility will have 12 exam rooms, four consultation rooms and space for medical physicists and radiation therapists, medical imaging and radiation treatment of cancer patients.

The procurement process is underway, and construction is expected to begin in 2025 and be complete in 2028.

Upgrades to NRGH have also been approved, such as a new single-storey addition to the ambulatory care building and expanded pharmacy.

Dix says Nanaimo’s population is growing rapidly and aging, and stronger health services in the region, so people get the health care they need closer to home.