A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Island’s west coast this afternoon, around 190 kilometres west of Port Alice.

There is no tsunami expected, according to the US National Tsunami Warning Centre.

The earthquake happened underground at a depth of about 11 kilometres, at about 2:45 pm this afternoon. We will post updates as they become available.

In the meantime, it’s currently Tsunami Preparedness Week in BC, visit the provincial website for earthquake and tsunami safety tips.

Tsunami Safety — In Brief

In the event of a tsunami, people at risk will receive an alert to their cellphone, TV and radio stations through B.C.’s emergency alert system. In addition to these alerts, other tools may be used to warn people, including coastal siren systems, local government emergency alerts and social media, including @EmergencyInfoBC on X.

Take action to prepare for a tsunami:

Become familiar with local evacuation routes and high ground locations.

Once at high ground, stay there. Wait for the “all clear” from local officials to confirm the threat is over. Tsunami waves can last several hours.

Find out how your community shares emergency information and subscribe to local alerts. Alerting methods include radio, television, telephone, text messages, door-to-door contact, social media and outdoor sirens.

Always follow instructions from local officials during an emergency.